New allegations emerge against bike path assault suspect

Related Coverage Man accused of attacking woman, touching himself in front of 2 others

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Lincoln are investigating new allegations against a man already accused of physically assaulting a woman and performing lewd acts in front of two others.

Emmanuel Bonilla, 29, was picked up by police on Tuesday after they received three separate reports of incidents over the weekend in the area of the Blackstone River Bikeway.

According to police, Bonilla is accused of attacking and pinning a woman to the ground and making off with her phone. Prior to that, police say he was reportedly seen pleasuring himself while following two other women, once in a car on Saturday and once on a bike on Sunday.

After Eyewitness News reported on Bonilla’s arrest Tuesday night, police said two more potential victims came forward with allegations against him.

Lincoln Police Capt. Phillip Gould said if they had called sooner then Bonilla would’ve been in cuffs sooner, which could’ve prevented some of the incidents from happening.

“Anyone should never feel stigma about reporting a crime such as that,” he said. “That behavior reflects on them, not on the person calling us. We’re here to help you, protect you, but you need to call us so we can get out here and do that.”

If you saw anything suspicious, Gould said to contact Lincoln police at (401) 333-1111. If you’re going out for a walk or a bike ride, the captain recommended always doing so with a friend and making sure you have a phone on you, just in case.

Bonilla is facing charges of felony assault, robbery, and several counts of disorderly conduct. Eyewitness News looked into his history and learned he pleaded no contest to indecent exposure in 2015 following an incident at the same bike path.

Bonilla was also charged with indecent exposure last year in Pawtucket, for which he was held as a bail violator following his most recent arrest.