Providence murder, dismemberment suspect ordered held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The young man accused of a gruesome murder returned to court Wednesday following a grand jury indictment.

David Deleon, 20, is accused of shooting and killing a man he knew, Dakota Gosselin, 21, back in November. Deleon is also accused of dismembering the body and setting the remains on fire to dispose of it in Lincoln.

Providence Police had been called to a Gordon Avenue address back on Nov. 20, 2016, to investigate reports of gunshots, and found a bloody crime scene, but no victim.

Later that day, firefighters came upon Gosselin’s remains while battling a brush fire on Lincoln Meadows Drive in Lincoln.

Before Judge Robert D. Krause, Deleon pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the many charges facing him: one count of murder, one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of failure to report a death, one count of possession of a firearm without a license, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and one count of mutilation of a human body.

Krause ordered Deleon held without bail until his next court appearance on June 16.