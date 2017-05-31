Reed visits Middle East to observe counter-terrorism efforts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is visiting the Middle East this week to get a firsthand look at what’s being done to combat terrorism.

Reed, the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, departed for Iraq over Memorial Day weekend. His spokesperson, Chip Unruh, said Reed over the next few days “will get a closer look at some of the operational challenges for retaking Mosul, securing Raqqa, defeating the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and disrupting and dismantling terrorist infrastructure.”

Rhode Island’s senior senator aims to achieve a better understanding of the diplomatic challenges needed to provide lasting solutions in the region, according to Unruh.

Reed is also expected to meet with troops from Rhode Island who are serving overseas.

This will be Reed’s 20th trip to Iraq since 2003.