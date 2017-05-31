Retired detective: Craig Price should never get out of prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A notorious Rhode Island serial killer has been charged in a prison stabbing, just months before his Rhode Island sentence was set to expire.

Craig Price was going to be released in early 2020 but a new charge could keep him behind bars a lot longer. A former Warwick detective, who helped put Price in prison back in 1989, said that’s exactly where he belongs.

According to court documents obtained by Target 12 from Florida, Price is accused of stabbing Joshua Davis, another inmate at the Suwannee Correctional Institution, on April 4.

Prosecutors said Price used a five-inch homemade knife to attack Davis, stabbing him twice in the head, twice in the back and once in the chest.

Eyewitness News spoke to retired Warwick detective Kenneth Anderson, who nearly three decades ago helped arrest Price after he admitted to killing four people, including two young girls.

“He seemed to be a very cold individual, had really no feelings, no emotions,” Anderson recalled.

Anderson said he wasn’t surprised by the news of the stabbing.

“He’s been incarcerated since ’89? And here it is, 2017, and by the actions, you can see what he’s done in prison, – never mind what he’s done out of prison – what he’s done in prison, he hasn’t changed,” he added.

Even at 15, Anderson said Price was a cold-blooded killer.

“He answered the questions about stabbing somebody like you would talk about eating a ham sandwich,” said Anderson.

Price was just years away from being a free man, something Anderson believes should never happen.

“Craig Price should never get out of prison,” he said. “He should remain there until the day he dies.”

Prosecutors did not say what led up to the fight.

Since Davis survived the attack, Price is set to be arraigned Aug. 3 on a charge of attempted murder.