‘Save They Bay’ holds ‘Taste of the Bay’

Held in conjunction with Save The Bay’s annual meeting, “Taste of the Bay” is a celebration of the flavors, sights and sounds of Narragansett Bay. Enjoy sampling delicious food and drink from local restaurants, shellfishermen, bakeries, breweries, and wineries while taking in beautiful scenery and live music! There is also a raffle featuring local food and beverage businesses to fun activities for all. The event is being held on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

To purchase tickets visit https://www.savebay.org/taste_registration