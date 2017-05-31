State board votes to allow troubled nightclub to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Department of Business Regulation ruled Tuesday that a troubled Providence nightclub can temporarily reopen its doors.

Club Luv was shut down earlier this month, after three people were shot in front of the Valley Street building.

In its ruling, the Dept. of Business Regulation (DBR) recommended overturning the decision by the Providence Board of Licenses to revoke Club Luv’s license. However, the state board recommended to uphold the revocation of its extended license, that allowed the club to stay open until 2 a.m.

DBR also recommended that the club pay for a police detail on Fridays and Saturdays and that the owners submit a new security plan, that includes procedures for crowd control upon exiting, which the board has to approve before reopening.

Director of the DBR Scottye Lindsey, adopted the entire list of recommendations. A hearing to revisit this issue is scheduled for June 15 at 9:30 a.m.

The Providence Board of Licenses voted unanimously last Wednesday to revoke Club Luv’s liquor license, which has been closed since three people were shot outside earlier this month.

The board voted 4-0 – with one member absent – after two days of hearings. The club’s attorney Peter Petrarca appealed with DBR following the decision.

“Our argument is that when you stop a fight inside a club – that you identify people and break them up – you do everything you can,” Petrarca said last week. “You cannot control everyone on the outside.”

He added, “unfortunately that’s the world we live in and they did everything they could possibly do.”

Two people have been charged in the shooting, Providence Police officials say the case is still under investigation.

Tim White contributed to this report