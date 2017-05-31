Tractor-trailer crash closes I-95 off-ramp in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An I-95 off-ramp in Hopkinton is currently closed as crews work to clear the scene of a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash took place at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the southbound Exit 1 off-ramp. A truck carrying a shipping container full of plastic cups was exiting the highway when it tipped over onto the driver’s side, according to Laura Meade Kirk, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

The driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries, Kirk said.

A tow truck has arrived on scene to remove the tractor-trailer.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

