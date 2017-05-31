Walk this way: Franklin police put focus on pedestrian safety

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — Pedestrians always get the right of way. That’s the message Franklin Police Department hopes to spread during its ongoing pedestrian safety enforcement operation.

During the operation, officers will be focusing on drivers who don’t yield to pedestrians in the roadway.

“We are committed to doing our part to keep the community safe.” the police department said in a release, and it is encouraging members of the Franklin community to practice basic safety procedures while both driving and walking on the street.

The basic safety procedures the Franklin Police Department are recommending citizens follow are:

Drivers should be on the lookout for and stop for pedestrians.

Drivers should stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk and stay stopped until the pedestrian is two traffic lanes away or has reached the sidewalk.

Pedestrians should use a crosswalk when crossing the street and obey pedestrian signals.

Pedestrians should look both ways for traffic before crossing and ensure cars are yielding before crossing.

Remember that having the right-of-way does not prevent you from being seriously injured by a driver who is not paying attention.

Traffic safety is everyone’s personal responsibility.

Pedestrians should wear bright-colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight when walking during hours of darkness. Be visible!