World’s largest Viking longship to dock in Mystic this summer

MYSTIC, Conn. (WPRI) — Visitors to the Mystic Seaport this summer can take a step back in time by hopping on board the world’s largest Viking longship.

The Draken Harald Hårfagre will be open for guided tours from June 30 through September 4.

The clinker-built longship sailed across the Atlantic last year to reenact the mythological first transatlantic crossing by the Vikings more than 1,000 years ago. First launched in 2012, officials say she’s not a replica of a known ship, rather a reconstruction based on historic documents, archaeological findings, and Norwegian boat-building traditions.

“The Viking story and their voyages across the Atlantic are part of our shared maritime experience, and we are very excited to be able to partner with the Draken Harald Hårfagre, so they can tell that story firsthand at Mystic Seaport,” said Mystic Seaport President Steve White. “There is no substitute for actually walking the deck of a ship to understand what it takes to venture across an ocean.”

Tours of the Draken Harald Hårfagre will be given every 30 minutes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $6 per person while children ages 3 and younger are free.

