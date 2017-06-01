3 hospitalized, but no CO found, at Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after feeling ill, leading firefighters to suspect carbon monoxide was to blame.

According to Battalion Chief Jay Viens, firefighters were sent to a home on Huxley Avenue in Providence shortly after 9 a.m. for a report of an elderly man and two young children feeling lethargic.

Viens told Eyewitness News that they initially thought carbon monoxide could be the cause, but four different meters carried inside failed to detect any significant amount of the gas.

Crews found no obvious answers as to what caused the three people to feel ill, but cleared the house and recommended that the homeowner have the ventilation system serviced and install a carbon monoxide detector.