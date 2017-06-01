Confusion surrounds RWP traffic change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new one-way traffic pattern through Roger Williams Park has been delayed, causing some confusion among drivers.

The new traffic pattern was supposed to take effect Thursday morning. However, the Providence Parks Department tells Eyewitness News the city decided to delay the change by one day, because rain prevented workers from doing any road-striping overnight.

There apparently was no public notice about the delay, and even the Parks Department seemed to have missed the memo. Flashing traffic signs were in place and turned on to inform drivers of the change. City workers eventually shut those signs off just before 7:00 a.m.

The one-way pattern has been the source of friction between Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza. Fung has expressed concern the change would increase the amount of traffic through his city around the park.