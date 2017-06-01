Grand Re-Opening of Anchor Subaru

Anchor Subaru is having a customer appreciation event with giveaways, entertainment, food and much more.

It’s all part of their grand re-opening weekend for the all-new state of the art Subaru facility in North Smithfield.

Anchor wants to show appreciation to all of their loyal customers who have been with them for so long.

The new facility is New England’s largest and most advanced Subaru dealerships.

Anchor Subaru is located at 949 Eddie Dowling Hwy (Rte. 146) North Smithfield RI.

The customer appreciation event will be held on Saturday, June 3rd from 11 AM until 4 PM