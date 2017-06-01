In the Kitchen: Spinach Pies & Calzones

Master baker Rob DiVozzi and calzone maker Judy Sosa from The Original Italian Bakery joined us to share their recipes for spinach pies and calzones. They say they’re the perfect foods to eat at the beach!
Spinach Pies
Ingredients
- Spinach
- Salt
- Garlic
- Red pepper
- Black olives
- Romano cheese
- Dough
Method
Flatten out dough, add ingredients to liking, fold evenly to size, bake in Oven at 350 degrees for 15 – 20 minutes.
Chicken Parmesan Calzone
Ingredients
- Chicken
- Salt
- Garlic
- Red pepper
- Romano cheese
- Mozzarella cheese
- Red tomato sauce
- Dough
Method
Flatten out dough, cook chicken to tender touch, slice chicken, add ingredients to liking, fold and roll dough within the ingredients, bake in oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.