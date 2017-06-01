In the Kitchen: Spinach Pies & Calzones

Master baker Rob DiVozzi and calzone maker Judy Sosa from The Original Italian Bakery joined us to share their recipes for spinach pies and calzones. They say they’re the perfect foods to eat at the beach!

Spinach Pies

Ingredients

Spinach

Salt

Garlic

Red pepper

Black olives

Romano cheese

Dough

Method

Flatten out dough, add ingredients to liking, fold evenly to size, bake in Oven at 350 degrees for 15 – 20 minutes.

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

Ingredients

Chicken

Salt

Garlic

Red pepper

Romano cheese

Mozzarella cheese

Red tomato sauce

Dough

Method

Flatten out dough, cook chicken to tender touch, slice chicken, add ingredients to liking, fold and roll dough within the ingredients, bake in oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.