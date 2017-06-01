“Incredible Bollywood” show in RI

On June 10th, more than 85 dancers will perform at West Warwick High School Auditorium for “Incredible Bollywood.” This is the first of its kind and will feature a wide variety of dance types from India. Rupa Datta from Dance BFF (Dance Bollywood Fusion & Fitness) visited The Rhode Show to talk about the event and demonstrate some Bollywood dance moves.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to Sojourner House, a local organization committed to ending domestic and sexual violence.

Event details:

“Incredible Bollywood” Show

West Warwick High School Auditorium

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 4:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.)

Purchase tickets online!