Police: Taunton man ran drug operation from behind bars

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — After landing in jail on firearm and drug charges, a Taunton man still found a way to try distributing heroin, according to police.

Nathan Pinho, 28, was previously arrested on drug and firearm charges in August 2015 after police said he fired shots at multiple victims in Taunton. While in jail, police say Pinho wrote letters to his girlfriend, Adrianna Gerardi, that contained specific instructions on how to continue Pinho’s heroin operation in his absence. Police said Pinho also kept in contact with his heroin supplier, who they identified as Adilson Teixeira.

Police say they caught wind of Pinho’s letters, which led to an undercover investigation that included five controlled heroin purchases. A few months later, Pinho, Teixeira and Gerardi were arrested on federal drug conspiracy charges.

Pinho was sentenced to nearly five years in prison and three years of supervised release for heroin distribution. Teixeira received a shorter, but similar sentence, while Gerardi was sentenced to two years of probation.inn