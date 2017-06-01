Police working to ID credit card fraud suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals suspected of committing credit card fraud in central Massachusetts, Connecticut, and possibly Rhode Island.

According to police, the suspects shopped at several Walmart stores back in March and used stolen credit card information to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases.

Police said the trio drove together in a white Ford Expedition EL (extended length), which may have been a rental car with Rhode Island or other out-of-state registration plates.

Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of the three suspects. If you recognize any of the individuals pictured above, contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at (413) 505-5936, or utilize Text-a-Tip by texting the word CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type the word SOLVE into the body of the message followed by your tip.