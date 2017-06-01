Providence student eliminated in Round 3 of national spelling bee

WASHINGTON, DC (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s representative in the Scripps National Spelling Bee has been eliminated in Round 3.

Amelia Edelsberg, a student at the Lincoln School in Providence, is this year’s state winner. She won the state spelling bee in March with the word “magnific,” after spending days studying in preparation.

Edelsberg said she was thrilled to make it through the first few rounds of the competition.

“I worked really hard so I am proud of myself for that, so if you work hard to get something there is a good chance you’ll get it,” Edelsberg said.

She survived the first two rounds of the national competition, earning a spot in Round 3 by correctly spelling “danseur,” a noun for a male dancer.

Edelsberg was unfortunately tripped up in the third round when she misspelled “Bonapartism.” The word refers to a political movement associated with authoritarian rule, derived from Napoleon.

The national spelling bee is celebrating its 90th anniversary of showcasing the nation’s best and brightest.