RIDOH Recommends Reopening Third Beach and Peabody’s Beach for Swimming

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health Thursday suggested reopening the Third Beach and Peabody’s Beach, both in Middletown, for swimming.

The beaches were closed Wednesday due to high bacteria counts, according to the Department.

RIDOH said it determines whether or not a beach should be closed based on water quality analysis performed in either a state-certified laboratory or RIDOH’s laboratory. The bacterial status of beaches can change daily.

The department lists current beach closures on its website.