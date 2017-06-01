Taber back in court for dangerousness hearing

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – An Acushnet man accused of assaulting his elderly father is back in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.

Police said last week that Dartmouth police officers found the 88-year-old victim injured on Thursday afternoon, and he told them that Taber had attacked him Tuesday in the driveway of his home. Police pulled Taber over later on Thursday but he fled from them and crashed into a police cruiser.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn will handle today’s dangerousness hearing; Quinn prosecuted Taber in 1995 for a 1993 incident in which Taber burned down his father’s house and then fatally shot a nurse at the nearby Albert Ford Middle School.

Taber was found not guilty of the murder by reason of insanity, but was convicted of arson and kidnapping and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He was released two years ago, and at Taber’s arraignment last Friday, Quinn expressed disappointment that Taber was out of prison.

“The notion that David Taber, whatever the experts are saying about his mental status, is walking around with no supervision, is crazy,” Quinn said.