49th Special Olympics Rhode Island State summer games open tonight

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — This weekend more than 1,500 athletes will participate in Special Olympics Rhode Island.

The event kicks off Friday night with opening ceremonies at the Meade Stadium at the University of Rhode Island from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The athletes will participate in sporting events such as aquatics, cycling, motor activities, power-lifting, and unified soccer according to Gerri Walter, Director of Marketing Communications.

The 49th Special Olympics includes 500 coaches, 4,000 family and friends, and 2,000 volunteers.

The “Flame of Hope” torch run on the way to the ceremonies will take place from 2:15 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. According to Walter, more than 300 local law enforcement, fire, and FBI personnel will participate in the run to carry the torch into Meade Stadium.

The Special Olympics are for adults and children with intellectual disabilities and/or developmental disabilities. The events will conclude June 4.

Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis is emceeing and will report live from the stadium starting at 5.

Competition underway at @SORhodeIsland Special Olympics. I'm live at URI @wpri12 5 ahead of opening ceremonies pic.twitter.com/L8unncjVPg — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) June 2, 2017

To learn more about Special Olympics Rhode Island visit www.specialolympicsri.org.