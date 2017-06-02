Busted on the Beach: 20 HS students cited for underage drinking

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials say 20 high school students, all aged 17 or 18, were cited for underage alcohol possession during an ongoing beach drinking enforcement effort.

Westerly Police Capt. Shawn Lacey tells The Westerly Sun many of the students cited were at the beach before prom, which is common for this time of the year.

Lacey says 12 people were cited Tuesday morning at Misquamicut State Beach, and 8 were cited later that afternoon along East Beach.

State law states alcohol possession for those between 18 and 21 carries a minimum penalty of a $200 contribution to charity, 20 hours of community service and a 60-day loss of their license.

Police say beach enforcement is funded through a state grant by the Westerly Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force.