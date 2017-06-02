Driver in fatal crash misses arraignment, again

FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) — The driver accused of causing a crash that killed a Fall River man has failed to appear for his court arraignment for the fifth time.

The latest attempt at an arraignment was scheduled for Friday morning.

Prosecutors say Dennis Pavao didn’t secure a filing cabinet in the back of his truck in September of 2016. The filing cabinet fell out onto I-195 in Somerset and caused a crash that killed 55-year old Philip Imprescia.

Imprescia’ family is fed up that Pavao has not shown up for any of his scheduled arraignments.

Richard Imprescia, the victim’s brother, says they’re tired of the excuses given by the defendant’s lawyer.

“It’s been over a year and a half and we’re just getting frustrated that the courts haven’t arraigned him either in his bedroom or brought him here to be arraigned,” Imprescia said. “He’s a coward. He’s not an honest man. He should be ashamed of himself.”

The court says it will arraign Pavao in person or via Skype on June 21st.