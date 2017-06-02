Ex-cop sentenced for indecent assault on a child

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A veteran New Bedford police officer was sentenced to ten years in prison Friday morning for indecent assault and battery of a ten-year-old girl.

Officer Jean Gomes was convicted last month on one count of indecent assault and battery, which prosecutors said he committed between January of 2011 and July of 2014.

He knew the victim and she testified during the trial that Gomes, a K9 officer who was with the department for 26 years, had touched her inappropriately several times during that period and had done so while in his uniform and police vehicle on several occasions.

Gomes retired from the department shortly after his 2015 indictment.