Forgotten vault at State House being opened today

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A mysterious vault in the State House is being opened Friday morning.

Workers were updating an old office at the State House two weeks ago and found a locked door bearing the inscription “State Returning Board” after removing some old wood paneling.

Nobody knew the combination or what could be inside, but a locksmith will open the door at about 10 a.m. Friday.

Legislative Services Director Frank Montanaro said that the vault appears to be similar to another one on the first floor that was used to store ammunition in years past. The State Returning Board was an office established in 1901 that certified ballots in elections.

Montanaro said he’d be surprised if there were any interesting secrets left inside, and thinks the vault was probably emptied before it was forgotten.

The State House was built in 1895.