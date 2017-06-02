In the Kitchen: BBQ Ribs, Sauce, Rub

In the Kitchen Friday morning, presented by Crave RI, Chef Andy Husbands from The Smoke Shop BBQ stopped by to grill up some ribs rubbed and glazed in homemade BBQ sauce.

Ingredients:

2 Racks of Baby Back Ribs

3/4 Cup of Sweet & Spicy Pork Rub

1 tablespoon of mustard seeds

1 tablespoon of dried thyme

1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon of Old Bay Seasoning

2 tablespoons of light brown sugar

3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of water

2 tablespoons of ketchup

Method:

In a small bowl, combine the rub, mustard seeds, thyme, red pepper flakes, Old Bay, and brown sugar. Grind the mixture to make a rub.

In a separate bowl, combine the vinegar, water, ketchup and whisk thoroughly.

Coat the ribs with the rub and place on the grill for 20 minutes on each side while glazing with the sauce. When the ribs are done,dust the ribs with the rub and the rest of the sauce.