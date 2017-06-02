It’s National Donut Day!

Friday in National Donut Day and Dunkin’ is celebrating by offering guests a free classic donut of their choice (while supplies last) with the purchase of any beverage on June 2nd. The offer is good all day on June 2 at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

There are also some new donuts in town! The Vanilla Cake Batter Donut features vanilla-flavored cake batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing and is topped with confetti sprinkles.

The Dunkin’ Donuts Sprinkles Donut is frosted with white icing and topped with pink and orange sprinkles shaped like the brand’s iconic “DD” logo.

The new S’mores flavored coffees are a combination of graham cracker, toasted marshmallow and chocolate flavors. S’mores is available in Dunkin’ Donuts’ hot and iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee

*Please note, the Vanilla Cake Batter Donut and Dunkin’ Donuts Sprinkles Donut are not applicable to this promotion.