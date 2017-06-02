No bail for suspect in 2014 Providence murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence murder suspect was arraigned in district court Friday for allegedly stabbing a Massachusetts man to death.

Police say Malcolm Querido, 27, is accused of killing Robert Bullard in an Allston Street apartment in September 2014. Prosecutors say the incident stemmed from a verbal altercation over money.

Querido was arrested on a gun charge in New York in June 2015, according to the Attorney General’s office. After Querido was found not guilty of that charge, police say Rhode Island extradited him to face his murder charge.

Querido is being held without bail until his bail hearing Aug. 20.