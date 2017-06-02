Pic of the Week: May 29 – June 2

This week’s winning Pic of the Day was sent in by Christine Morphis. It depicts the Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial in Providence.

Christine has won a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

To claim your prize, visit the Hunt’s website or call them at (401) 751-5190.

Tune in Fridays to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day Photos: Spring 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This Pic of the Day was submitted by Shannon Moore. It depicts a striking sunset seen from the Pell Bridge in Newport. Submitted by Russ Paige of North Dighton Submitted by: Tom Dickie Submitted by Christine Morphis Submitted by: Daniel Cortez of Providence Submitted by: Josh Almeida of Little Compton Submitted by Andrea Petteruto of Coventry Submitted by Shawn Faria of Cranston Submitted by Roger J. Curran. Maggie LaFountain of Westerly Olivia Vendettoli sent us this photo depicting the moon over Narragansett Bay in Warwick. Submitted by Kim Novak Submitted by Rick O'Brien of West Warwick Shannon Haynes Sent in by Caitlyn Marr of Hope Valley. Sent in by Janet Lobaton Submitted by Josh Smith of Pawtucket. Submitted by Matt Mallin of Cranston. Sent in by John Farley of Portsmouth, R.I. Sent in by Mary Ciesynski of Warwick. Sent in by Zack Deus of Coventry Sent in by Jeff Collins. Sent in by Kenneth Noel. Sent in by Daniel Timpson This photo was sent in by Carla Sabatino Sent in by Alain Alkhawande. Sent in by Jody LeBlanc of Woonsocket. Sent in by Janne't Brown Submitted by Renee Gustafson Submitted by Nathan Gomes of Cranston Sent in by Matthew Amaral. Sent in by Marc Sisson of Warwick. Sent in by Jessica Almeida of Bristol. Sent in by Michael Wrightington. Sent in by Cristina Sena. Sent in by Alain Alkhawande Sent in by JoAnn Marino. Sent in by Alex Rimoshytus. Submitted by Connie Brum of East Providence.