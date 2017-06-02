Police: 2 children hospitalized after ingesting edible pot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two children who were rushed to the hospital after becoming ill inside a Huxley Avenue home ingested marijuana, police confirmed Friday.

Maj. David Lapatin said the marijuana was legal. He said it was edible medical marijuana prescribed to an elderly relative who has cancer and somehow the children – ages 2 and 3 – got a hold of it.

Lapatin said the 2-year-old was taken to the ICU but is expected to be ok. He said the 3-year-old was fine and released back to the mother.

Lapatin said police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating, but it appears to be accidental and not criminal.

Firefighters responding to the scene initially thought carbon monoxide was to blame, but several readings came back negative.

The elderly relative was also taken to the hospital Thursday with the children. The reason why is unknown.