Police: Assonet man arrested for threatening officer online

DARTMOUTH, Mass (WPRI) — Police arrested an Assonet man they said made targeted online threats against a Dartmouth officer,

Freetown police arrested Justin Alves, 28, on two outstanding warrants. Police say one of these warrants resulted from Alves’ online threats against a Dartmouth police officer.

“In a day and age where police officers are targets of violence, we take all threats very seriously,” Dartmouth acting Chief of Police Brian Levesque said. “I’m very proud of how our Detective Division reacted so quickly to this incident.”