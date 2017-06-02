Pawtucket police cruiser struck by hit & run driver

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are searching for a car that struck a police cruiser head-on in Pawtucket Friday morning.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News the driver of a Toyota Prius took off after hitting the cruiser near the intersection of Goff Avenue and Dexter Streets around 4:15 a.m.

Police are now searching for a 2011 tan Prius with Rhode Island license plates.

Fire officials said the officer inside the cruiser was not injured, but the car itself sustained heavy front end damage and is totaled.

