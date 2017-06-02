Police seek ID of Target theft suspect

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman they say stole more than $250 worth of merchandise from Target in Seekonk on three separate occasions.

The thefts took place over a two-month period, according to police.

Seekonk police provided surveillance photos of the suspect in question.

Those with information about the suspect or alleged crimes are encouraged to contact Seekonk police. Tips can be submitted at tips@seekonkpd.com or by calling (508) 336-7027, ext. 9. Individuals can also contact the Seekonk detectives’ office at (508) 336-7027, ext. 4.