Relay for Life event underway in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of people will be walking all night long in East Providence to support cancer patients and honor loved ones who lost their fight with the disease.

The Relay for Life of Greater Providence event got underway at 4 p.m. Friday at Pierce Memorial Stadium and will last until 7 a.m. Saturday.

All proceeds from the annual event go to the American Cancer Society to fund research, patient care, education, and prevention initiatives.

“We’re doing great this year,” said Heidi Thompson, community manager for Relay for Life of Greater Providence.

“We have merged Pawtucket, East Providence and Providence together as one, making sure we are doing the best for our donor dollars and we have done fantastic,” Thompson added. “The three communities have blended together. “We’re really happy we’ve already hit our goal.”

Relay for Life was created in 1986 and has since spread to more than 5,200 communities in 27 countries.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud media sponsors of Relay For Life.

