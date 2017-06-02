Threat of E. coli contamination prompts recall of several brands of flour

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An ongoing E. coli investigation has prompted the recall of several brands of flour and flour products.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, certain Golden Temple, Swad, and Maya brand flour products may be contaminated with E. coli, which is a potentially deadly bacteria.

No illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported, according to the FDA.

The recalled products were packaged in 20-pound bags and sold nationwide.

Maya Durum Wheat Atta Flour: Lot codes 6 282 548, 6 287 548

Swad Durum Atta Flour Chappati Flour: Lot codes 6 294 548, 6 299 548, 6 300 548, 6 308 548

Golden Temple #1 Fine Durum Atta Flour Blend: Lot codes 6 286 548, 6 299 548

Golden Temple Durum Atta Flour Blend: Lot codes 6 287 548, 6 288 548, 6 294 548, 6 295 548, 6 300 548, 6 301 548, 6 306 548, 6 307 548, 6 308 548

Consumers should immediately throw away the recalled products and contact Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. for a product replacement coupon. The company can be reached at 888-569-6728, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. ET.

Thousands of Kreative Kids brand robes are being recalled because they violate federal flammability standards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall includes eight styles of children’s hooded robes that were sold in from September 2013 through April 2017 in sizes 4-6 and 7-9. Look for item number 2013NW081 on the tag.

Consumers should take the recalled robes away from children and contact Kreative Kids for a full refund. The company can be reached by emailing sales@kreativekids.net or at 800-786-2919 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

The CPSC also announced the recall of Extech digital clamp meters. The meters may fail to give an accurate voltage reading, which poses an electrocution hazard, according to the agency.

Extech has received two incident reports. No injuries have been reported. Model numbers included in the recall:

EX650

EX655

MA160

MA61

MA63

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled digital clamp meters and contact Extech via email or at 855-239-8324 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for a free replacement meter.