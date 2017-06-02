Warwick residents raising rat concerns

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Some residents of Warwick are dealing with unwanted visitors on their property, rats.

Warwick City Councilor Jeremy Rix tells Eyewitness News the problem appears to be spreading, particularly along the Post Road and Elmwood Avenue section of Warwick.

Mayor Scott Avedesian is sending a letter to residents asking them to be proactive.

Residents should remove any food sources, keep trash covered, and block areas under sheds or foundations so rats can’t shelter.

Rix says he is happy something is being done to combat the problem.

“I’m happy to see the city and the mayor’s office taking action on this so that we can be proactive and take these simple preventative measures so that not only can we stop the problem, but eliminate it.”

The city’s Office of Property Maintenance has been working with residents to address the issue.

If you need to report a rodent problem, you can call 401-731-2012.