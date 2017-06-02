WPRI 12 celebrating Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring by giving back

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12, along with its 169 sister stations across the nation, will be giving back to the community to celebrate Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

On June 17, 1996, the Nexstar Broadcasting Group launched as a standalone station in Pennsylvania. Today, with 170 stations, it has a presence in 100 television markets across the country.

Nexstar employees are known for giving back to their communities – and the company backs that commitment.

So, for the second year in a row, Nexstar is giving every employee who registers up to four paid hours of time off to perform a charitable service in their local communities.

WPRI 12 and FOX Providence are proud to take part in this annual event.

Over the course of three days starting June 15, station employees will be taking part in several community projects throughout Rhode Island.

Service projects include:

Painting project at Crossroads

Passing out meals at Crossroads

Building a bench for Gold Star families at the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter

Working in the Memorial Garden at Veterans Cemetery in Exeter

Participating in a local school’s field day

Working with Helping Neighbors to do yard work and small projects at an elderly woman’s home

Assisting with Girl Scouts Appreciation Day