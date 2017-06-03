Arrests made after shots fired at home in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Pawtucket police have made several arrests after shots were fired into a city home last week.

Pawtucket police report that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on May 25 on Magill Street. Several shots were fired, leaving bullet holes in a home and a vehicle parked in front of it.

A woman who lived in the building told police she was home with four children when the shots struck the walls of her living room and dining room. Nobody was hurt.

With the help of the Central Falls Police Department, Pawtucket police arrested two 17-year-old boys and 19-year-old Josue Medina of Crossman Street in Central Falls. All of them are being charged with five counts of felony assault, conspiracy to commit felony assault, carrying a pistol without a license, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, firing in a compact area, and vandalism.

The two 17-year-olds were already arraigned in Family Court and are being held; Medina is due in Providence District Court on Wednesday.

The shooting isn’t the only incident in that area recently; police told Eyewitness News that they were investigating another report of shots-fired on nearby Sherman Street at about 4 p.m. Friday. Nobody was hit but detectives found a pair of shell casings in the area. So far, nobody has been charged in that incident.