Driver unhurt in tractor-trailer fire in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The driver of a tractor-trailer escaped injury after his truck went up in flames on I-95 in Cranston Saturday morning.

It happened on the northbound side of the highway at about 11:45 a.m., alongside Wellington Avenue, just south of Route 10.

The truck was in the right breakdown lane while it was burning – there was no crash, and no other vehicles were involved – and firefighters told Eyewitness News that although the cause hasn’t been pinpointed yet, they suspect an engine malfunction.

Traffic in the area is still heavy because State Police have closed lanes while firefighters work.