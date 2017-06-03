Exhibition games scheduled with wounded warrior amputees

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team will be in Rhode Island to play exhibition games against the Rhode Island National Guard and local veterans.

The games are scheduled for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against the guardsmen and 2:30 p.m. against the veterans.

Both games will be played at the Cranston Stadium. The opening ceremony is scheduled for noon.

Members of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team sustained severe injuries and through extensive rehabilitation, have become competitive athletes again.

They play in exhibition games nationwide.

Their mission is to inspire and educate others, while also enhancing the health and welfare of other wounded warrior amputees.

Rhode Island National Guard Brig. Gen. Joseph Callahan says he looks forward to welcoming these heroes, whose perseverance and determination are an inspiration.