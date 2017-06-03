The Latest: Transport police report casualties in London

LONDON, U.K. (WPRI) – British transport police say there are reports of multiple casualties following a major incident on London Bridge.

Nick Brandon of the British Transport Police control room says he has received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.

Witnesses have reported seeing people hit by a vehicle on London Bridge around 10 p.m. their time. Police say they’re responding to an incident there and another at Borough Market, a busy area of pubs and restaurants nearby.

He said the seriousness of the injuries is not yet known.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May says she is being briefed on the incident at London Bridge.

The spokesman says the prime minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated.

May has not commented yet but in the past she has convened her emergency security Cabinet known as Cobra after major incidents.

Britain’s official terror threat had recently been lowered from “critical.”

President Donald Trump’s national security team has briefed him. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will be provided with updates.