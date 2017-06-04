Big weekend for high school sports championships

(WPRI) – It’s been a big weekend for high school sports – some champions defended their titles, some new ones were crowed, and there was even a stunning upset thrown in for good measure.

Eyewitness Sports Anchor Mark Dondero has highlights from the games Saturday:

In Division 1 volleyball, defending champions South Kingstown held off top-seeded Mount Saint Charles to retain their title.

In Division 2 volleyball, unbeaten Cranston East easily fended off Classical for the crown.

Three girls’ lacrosse championships were up for grabs:

In Division 1, Moses Brown rolled over Wheeler 18-5 for their third consecutive title.

In Division 2, the Lincoln School dethroned defending champion South Kingstown, 14-9.

And in Division 3, the biggest stunner of the day came when Johnston rallied to spoil Westerly’s perfect season and snatch the state championship for themselves, 7-6.

Finally, on the track, Portsmouth’s Nikki Merrill and La Salle’s D.J. Principe were among the big winners at the RI Interscholastic League State Track Meet.