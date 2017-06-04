Domestic assault in Westport ends with suspect’s suicide

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) – Several police departments responded to a domestic disturbance in Westport Saturday night that ended with the suspect fatally shooting himself.

According to the Westport Police Department, they received a call at 9:48 Saturday night regarding a possible domestic disturbance in a home on Main Road.

When officers got to the home, a woman came outside and said her husband had assaulted her with a gun, and she wasn’t sure if he was still inside or not.

Dartmouth police officers, the Massachusetts State Police and the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team all responded to assist as police secured a perimeter around the home.

Roughly ten minutes after that, police heard a single gunshot. The State Police helicopter located the man nearby with infrared equipment and vectored SWAT officers to him; he had fatally shot himself.

No other injuries were reported and Main Road was reopened to traffic shortly thereafter.