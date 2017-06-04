Jury selection for Michelle Carter trial to begin this week

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – The trial of a woman accused of encouraging a friend to commit suicide is beginning soon.

Jury selection in the Michelle Carter trial will start Monday and is expected to take about a week, according to court officials. The trial itself is expected to take two weeks.

Carter is charged with manslaughter for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend, 18-year-old Conrad Roy, to kill himself in Fairhaven in July of 2014. He died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Prosecutors said that Carter, 17 years old at the time, had sent Roy numerous text messages telling him to follow through on a plan to kill himself.

The trial was to have begun earlier this year but in February, the defense team asked for the delay until June in order to review what they called the “enormous” amount of evidence in the case, including computers and text messages.

Her attorneys contend that the text messages were not criminal behavior under Massachusetts law.