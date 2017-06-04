Providence police investigating shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night in the capital city.

According to the Providence Police Department, the victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond and Elm Streets.

He is being treated at the hospital, but there’s no word on the severity of his injuries.

Officers told Eyewitness News that the man had gone to the hospital on his own after being shot, and that the shooting was thought to be gang-related.