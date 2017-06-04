The latest: Philippines, Indonesia voice support for London

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the attacks in the London Bridge area (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his sympathies to the victims of the London attacks, even as his troops struggled to end a deadly siege of a southern city by Islamic State group-aligned local militants.

Duterte’s spokesman Ernesto Abella says “acts such as these touched not only the people of London, they also touched all peace-loving people in the global community.”

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, also condemned the attacks and reaffirmed its support and solidarity with Britain in its efforts to combat “radicalism and terrorism.”

Indonesia too has been battling Muslim militants groups that have staged attacks across the sprawling archipelago, including in the capital Jakarta.

___

8 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says French citizens are among the wounded in Saturday’s London attack.

In a statement Sunday denouncing the “abominable and cowardly” attack, Macron said France will continue fighting “terrorism with all our strength alongside Britain and all other countries concerned.”

Macron said French authorities would work to help the French victims and increase security for French voters in London casting ballots in legislative elections starting Sunday “to show the force of democracy in the face of enemies of freedom.”

London has a large French population and attracts many French visitors. French people were also among those injured in the attack on Westminster Bridge in March.

France is still under a state of emergency after a string of Islamic extremist attacks.

___

7:45 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expressing solidarity with the people of London following the attacks in the British capital.

Merkel said in a statement Sunday that she learned with “sadness and dismay” of the attacks in the London Bridge area Saturday night.

She said that “today, we are united beyond all borders in horror and sorrow, but also in determination.”

She stressed that “in the fight against every form of terrorism, we stand firmly and with determination at Britain’s side.”

___

7:30 a.m.

Britain’s Conservative Party has announced that it is suspending national campaigning ahead of the general election on June 8 as a result of the terror attacks in London.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s party said there will be no national campaigning Sunday. It is not clear if campaigning will resume in the final days before the vote.

The opposition Labour Party has not yet announced its plans for Sunday.

Saturday night’s attack on London Bridge, which left 6 killed and dozens injured, came just days ahead of the election.

___

7:20 a.m.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says some of those injured in the attacks on the city are in “critical” condition.

Six people were killed and more than 40 people were injured and treated at hospitals after attackers used a van to barrel into pedestrians on London Bridge, then attacked people in bars and restaurants nearby with knives on Saturday.

Khan said Sunday that Londoners should all remain vigilant as the terrorist threat level is severe. But he added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world.”

Khan says the militants want to disrupt Britain’s democracy and hamper plans for voting in the general election June 8.

He praised emergency services and said police would make a statement after an emergency cabinet meeting.

___

6:30 a.m.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attacks in London, saying they caused shock and anguish.

He says in a brief statement after returning from Europe that his thoughts are with the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the injured.

___

6:25 a.m.

Police specialists are collecting evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed six people and injured more than 30 others.

Prime Minister Theresa May planned to chair an emergency security Cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis.

The assault began when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge. Witnesses say three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market.

More than 30 victims are being treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents.” Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley says while they believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation continues.