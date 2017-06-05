AAA: Gas prices down one cent in RI this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — AAA Northeast’s new survey found that Rhode Island gasoline prices dropped one cent with self-serve, regular unleaded gas averaging $2.33 per gallon.

According to AAA, Rhode Island’s price is four cents below the national average pf $2.37 but higher than the Rhode Island average of $2.31 one year ago at this time.

The range in prices from the latest survey vary from $2.15 to $2.49 per gallon and AAA advises motorists to browse the area for the best price.

“The moderate decline in gasoline prices is typical following a long holiday weekend,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “At the same time, crude oil starting today under $50 per barrel shows that the market is expressing some serious skepticism about OPEC’s ability to re-balance global supply though its production cuts.”