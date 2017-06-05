AG wants to hear from Ocean State Theatre patrons

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After the Ocean State Theatre company of Warwick felt forced to close its doors abruptly last month, the office of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says they want to hear from patrons.

Those who purchased tickets for upcoming shows at the theatre now shuttered on Jefferson Boulevard, or who paid for summer programs, should file a complaint with Kilmartin’s office.

The theatre company closed May 22, after the board determined it couldn’t solve ongoing financial struggles. The theatre’s landlord swiftly moved to sue the performing arts organization for back rent.