Another mistrial declared in East Providence man’s murder trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second time in a matter of months, a judge has declared a mistrial in the case against an East Providence man accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office confirmed Monday.

Andrew Jett’s latest trial got underway at Providence County Superior Court late last month, weeks after the first mistrial was declared May 3. The attorney general’s office said the court has not set a date for a new trial.

According to The Providence Journal, Judge Kristin Rodgers declared the latest mistrial citing “multiple discovery violations by the prosecution that had a cumulative effect on the fairness of the trial.”

She declared the first mistrial because a witness disclosed information jurors were not supposed to hear.

Jett, 58, is accused of killing Michelle Busby in August 2012.

At the time of the murder, prosecutors said Jett was on parole for the 1992 killing of his former girlfriend, Stephanie Oxendine. In that case, he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and had already served 18 years of a 40-year prison sentence when he was released from prison in 2010.

In August 2012, Busby, 50, was found dead in her home on Metacomet Avenue in East Providence, having been stabbed more than a dozen times. Jett turned himself into police in Baltimore a week later. Prosecutors said at that time, he’d been driving Busby’s car.

But lawyers for Jett said police focused on him because he had a criminal history and was on parole, not because there was evidence he committed the murder.

Prosecutors say they have DNA evidence tying Jett to the murder.

