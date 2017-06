June is National Dairy Month so what better time to take a trip to Wright’s Dairy Farm & Bakery in North Smithfield. With over century of experience, they know their milk!

Brendan stopped by to see how the milking process works and why fresh milk tastes better.

Don’t miss their special this month: They’re offering $1 off gallons of milk – whole, two percent and skim – so stop by and take advantage of this great deal.

To learn more or plan a visit head to http://wrightsdairyfarm.com/