Fall River man accused of pulling gun during road rage incident on Boston highway

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Fall River man is accused of pointing a gun at another driver during an act of road rage.

Massachusetts State Police said they arrested 64-year-old Gary A. Moniz Sunday afternoon after troopers pulled him over on I-93 South near Exit 15 in Boston. Troopers were responding to a 911 call from an eyewitness, who reported seeing a man in a Kia Sportage point a gun at the driver of another car.

State police said the troopers found a loaded 9mm Beretta in Moniz’s car. According to police, Moniz does not have a license to carry a gun in Massachusetts.

Moniz was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition.

